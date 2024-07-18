Inside What a "Brat Summer" Is, and Why Some Charli XCX Fans Are Embracing It

Charli XCX is inspiring her fans to do what they want all summer long.

If you've seen people on TikTok , Instagram, or other social media platforms talking about having a " brat summer ," and you have no idea what it means, you aren't alone. But it could just mean you aren't a Charli XCX fan — she coined the term thanks to her studio album called "Brat."

So for those of us who aren't as in the know as, say, the Gen Z crowd milling about, you might need more clarification about what brat summer means. And we've got you covered.

In case you're wondering if having a brat summer means you should act like an ungrateful child during the warmer months, while throwing a fit when you don't get your way, think again. According to Charli, having a brat summer means that you should simply do what you want, within reason, without caring what others think. Simple enough, right?

She shared in an interview with The News Movement on TikTok that having a brat summer can be "so trashy" or involve "luxury" as well. Like we said, it's about you doing you.

"Just, like, a pack of cigs, and like a Bic lighter," Charli explained, of the trashy version of a brat summer. "And, like, a strappy white top with no bra. That's, like, kind of all you need."

But it varies from person to person, as they embrace who they are with no worries about what others think.