What Does "FE!N" Mean? We Decode the True Meaning of Travis Scott's Song "FE!N" is a single off of Travis Scott's Grammy-nominated album "Utopia." By Sarah Kester Apr. 24 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift isn’t the only singer who has fans dissecting their every lyric. Rapper Travis Scott is another lyrical wizard who has the unique ability to send minds spinning. The latest investigation? His song “FE!N," which was released in 2023. What does “FE!N" mean? Keep reading to step inside the rapper’s creative mind.

What does "FE!N" mean in Travis Scott's song?

First, a quick refresher on "FE!N": The song is off Travis's Grammy-nominated album “Utopia," which was released in the summer of 2023. In March 2024, he released the official music video for “FE!N” featuring Playboi Carti. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Travis explained why he performed the song 10 times in a row during a headlining performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Man, I have the best fans in the world,” Travis told Fallon. “I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder.” Fans are clearly digging the song, but not everyone knows exactly what “FE!N” means. To help decode the true meaning, some fans turned to Reddit.

“What does Fein mean?” a user asked on the subreddit Travis Scott. “I guess it's an English word but I'm French so I don't know,” they added. “Basically an addict,” one user replied. "To want something obsessively; to have a strong desire," another wrote. Many fans took this to mean that Travis was writing about a person strongly desiring drugs.

Another presumed that Travis shortened the word “fiend.” According to the Oxford Dictionary, a “fiend” is “an evil spirit or demon.” It is also sometimes used as slang to describe someone who is addicted to something. For example, “He fiends for that particular drug.” Over on TikTok, fans were equally as curious. “I finally found out what this song is about,” a TikToker joked while pointing the camera to a bottle of Fein laundry detergent.

Does Travis or Playboi sing the chorus in “FE!N”?

There was also some confusion on whether it was Travis or Playboi Carti singing "FE!N" over and over again in the chorus. “Who’s on the chorus on 'Fein'? Sounds like it could be both Carti or Travis?” one fan asked on the Travis Scott subreddit. There were mixed guesses in the comments. “Travis is saying 'Fein' 100%, it's just his voice pitched up,” a user replied.