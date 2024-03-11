Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline Has Been a Wild Ride "We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other. But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me." By Alex West Mar. 11 2024, Published 8:40 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Not all good love stories work out and in the case of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, their love just couldn't last. The pair co-parent their children, but all the rest is history.

In the beginning, their relationship seemed to flow very naturally, but how they met remains a mystery. It's not that they are keeping the details from us ... they just don't know!

Kylie and Travis were spotted holding hands at Coachella in April 2017.

"We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends," she told GQ. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."

Things appeared to move from platonic into something more spicy when they were caught holding hands at Coachella in 2017. Their stroll through the desert went pretty well, especially since Travis invited Kylie to follow him on tour ... and she gladly accepted.

Kylie got pregnant during the first month of their relationship.

Just as things in their relationship began heating up, Kylie got pregnant. While at the time Kylie and Travis's dates and excursions seemed relatively casual, once the baby came their timeline would clear up a lot. Their first child, Stormi Webster, was born in May 2018.

Kylie jetted off on tour with the rapper.

While pregnant, Kylie was always by Travis's side. When she accepted the invite to tour with him, she fully committed and fans certainly noticed ... even if they hadn't realized there was about to be a kid. In May 2017, things were pretty much confirmed to be serious between the couple when Travis released the song "Butterfly Effect."

Kylie and Travis got matching tattoos in June 2017.

The song had such an impact that the pair got matching butterfly tattoos and posted them on social media. They were officially linked forever, and more than just by the public eye. Not long after, Kylie also had her Tyga tattoo covered up.

Kylie and Travis returned to Coachella in 2018.

After the birth of their daughter, Kylie and Travis continued to be all heart-eyes in public for each other. They were constantly seen together, but their vacation back to Coachella was one of the most adorable.

Just a year after meeting at the festival, so much had changed for the pair, especially since they were now parents. Their relationship only continued in its seriousness and extravagance, complete with gift exchanges including new cars and amusement park rentals.

News started spreading about Kylie and Travis's break up in October 2019.

Their relationship started to seem like it was stable. There were rumors that Travis had a ring on his mind, but by October 2019, all that momentum seemed to be fizzling out.

"They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," a source told People at the time. It only took a few days for the rumors to turn into truth when Kylie confirmed the split on social media.

Kylie and Travis got back together in 2020.

After lots of rumors, Kylie and Travis got back together the next year. "Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again."

Their son was born in February 2022.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child in February 2022 and revealed his name to be Wolf Webster. After considerable taunting from the internet, they changed his name to Aire.

In January 2023, the pair split seemingly for good.