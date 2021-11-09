More Than a Dozen Victims and Their Families Are Suing Travis Scott for Astroworld Tragedies

Texas-born rapper Travis Scott made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2012 after signing a contract with Epic Records, but it wasn’t until he released his debut album in 2015 that his career caught fire. Today, one of his most famed projects to date is " Astroworld ," which later became the name of his annual music festival in Houston, Texas.

Although the concert was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Astroworld returned to NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, and featured a famous line-up of celebrity guests. Included in the night’s itinerary were performances from Young Thug, SZA, 21 Savage, and Drake. But what was supposed to be a night of fun quickly turned fatal, and now Travis is facing the consequences.

Here’s what we know about the ongoing lawsuits against Travis Scott.