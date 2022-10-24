Travis Scott Addresses Claims That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

In mid-October 2022, Rojean shared a post to her Instagram stories that seemed to show her on the same video set as Travis. After a lot of online chatter, Travis then posted his own Instagram story post denying knowing her.

"It's a lot of weird s--t going on," he wrote. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person."