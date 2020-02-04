We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-1170620842-1580837302193.jpg
Source: Getty

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Might Be Rekindling Their Relationship — What We Know

By

Kardashian-Jenner fans are still ogling Stormi Webster's recent lavish second birthday celebration, which outdid most fancy parties and music festivals out there. And rumor has it that while the party was going on, Stormi's loving parents — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — were apparently getting pretty cozy.

So, are Kylie and Travis officially getting back together, or were they simply putting on happy faces, in light of their gorgeous daughter's second birthday? Although nothing has been confirmed by either party, here is a breakdown of what we think is going on between Kylie and Travis at this moment in time. 