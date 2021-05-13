Khloé and Kim Want to Know Who's Behind Nori's Black Book As Much As You Do

@NorisBlackBook offers commentary on the lives and business ventures of the various Kardashian family members. The snarky captions are told from the perspective of the seven-year-old, and the KarJenners occasionally respond to the posts in the comments section.

Shortly after Kim Kardashian West gave birth to her first child, North West, in June of 2013, a parody Instagram account was created in the A-list offspring's honor.

In an exclusive clip, the famous sisters are convinced that the page is run by someone in their inner circle.

Though Nori's Black Book was created in good fun, the actual identity of the person behind the viral account has never been publicly revealed. On the May 13 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Kim and Khloé are on the case to finally find out who has been parodying North for nearly her entire life.

Kim and Khloé are trying to find out who Nori's Black Book is on 'KUWTK.'

A lot has changed in the years since KUWTK debuted, but one thing has remained the same: Kim loves some good old fashioned detective work. Instead of hacking voicemails like she did in the early years of the show, she's using her Instagram network (and the help of her sister, Khloé) to find out who has been behind the Nori's black Book account.

Though some of the 870,000 followers on the @NorisBlackBook page assumed that the creator was a KUWTK superfan, the reality stars are convinced that one of their close friends has been running the account. In the clip from the May 13 episode, Khloé begins FaceTiming friends of the family to narrow down the list. After confirming that their cousin, Cici Bussey, wasn't involved, the Good American founder calls hairstylist/good friend Jen Atkin.

"I f-----g wish I was Nori's Black Book," Jen says in response to the question about her involvement. "My captions aren't that good." While Jen assures the siblings that she isn't behind the parody account, she does have a suspicion that it could be Stephanie Shepherd. Like Jen, Stephanie also says that she "wishes" she was the one who came up with the page. Unlike the hair expert, Stephanie believes that "it's someone random" because nobody in their friend group is "that funny."

