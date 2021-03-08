Did Drake Confirm Kim Kardashian Affair on "Scary Hours 2"?

If you’re an avid hip-hop fan, chances are you were anticipating the release of Drake’s new project "Scary Hours 2." The Canadian hitmaker is always good for making chart-topping hits that we all know and love, and fans have been calling out for more music — especially since the rapper always gets candid about his personal issues. And of course, the EP lived up to the hype and then some.

With that said, old rumors of Drake (real name: Aubrey Graham) and Kim Kardashian hooking up have come to light yet again. And while the reality star has shut down rumors in the past, fans are starting to believe that there may be some truth to the matter. And that’s all because of Drake’s new song "Wants and Needs." So, did Drake and Kim have an affair? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

Fans believe that Drake called out his alleged affair with Kim on the song "Wants and Needs."

There’s no denying that there are some people who believe in a kiss and tell. And while most celebrities prefer to keep their exploits under wraps, Drake is known to spill all of his romantic tea via song. So, it’s no surprise that people believe that he and Kim had a fling in the past.

Source: Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, there have long been rumors of Kim and Drake having an affair. On the morning show Everyday Struggle, DJ Akademiks shared his opinion on the rumors during an interview with Nick Cannon. "I think Drake smashed Kim K," Dj Akademiks said to Nick — who once dated the reality star. Nick replied by saying, it's not "that far off of a concept."

Fans believe that Drake’s lyrics, "Kiki, do you love me?" in the song "In My Feelings" is very telling since Kiki happens to be one of Kim's nicknames. Plus the lyrics, "I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price," in the song "Sicko Mode" with Travis Scott served as another indication to fans that the two slept together. The theory is that those are the directions from Drake's house to Kim's.

when drake said “kiki, do you love me” was he talking about Kim Kardashian because it's starting to make sense now — سعدية‎ (@Sadiadesai) March 5, 2021 Source: Twitter

Now with the song "Wants and Needs," fans are using it as confirmation that the two did have an affair — especially since Drake and Kanye West have beef with one another.

Drake rapped “Yeah, I probably go link to Yeezy I need me some Jesus, but as soon as I start confessing my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.” And fans took that to be Drake admitting to the fling. As you can imagine, Twitter has been in a frenzy since the song dropped.

Kanye’s divorce lawyers to Kim K: “What did Drake mean on Wants and Needs when he said ‘Yeah, I probably go link to Yeezy. But as soon as I start confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us’?”



Kim Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/ryosqJKNcA — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) March 5, 2021 Source: Twitter

