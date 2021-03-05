Drake's Highly-Anticipated EP "Scary Hours 2" Is Dropping — Here's What We Know

Most of the time, leaks are a total inconvenience. Nobody wants to deal with a perforated paper plate or a faucet that won’t stop dripping — but when it comes to Drake, we think that we can all agree that we don’t mind a few things slipping through the cracks.

Last October, the rapper teased the release of his upcoming album, "Certified Lover Boy," which was previously scheduled to release at the beginning of 2021. Since his announcement, a number of unreleased songs have been leaked online, leading fans to believe that new music is coming, just maybe not when we expect it.

Now that January has come and gone and there’s been no update surrounding the release of his latest project, fans are wondering — is Drake dropping a new album this year or not?