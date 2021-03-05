Drake's Highly-Anticipated EP "Scary Hours 2" Is Dropping — Here's What We Know

Drake's Highly-Anticipated EP "Scary Hours 2" Is Dropping — Here's What We KnowBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 4 2021, Published 9:38 p.m. ET
Most of the time, leaks are a total inconvenience. Nobody wants to deal with a perforated paper plate or a faucet that won’t stop dripping — but when it comes to Drake, we think that we can all agree that we don’t mind a few things slipping through the cracks.
Last October, the rapper teased the release of his upcoming album, "Certified Lover Boy," which was previously scheduled to release at the beginning of 2021. Since his announcement, a number of unreleased songs have been leaked online, leading fans to believe that new music is coming, just maybe not when we expect it.
Now that January has come and gone and there’s been no update surrounding the release of his latest project, fans are wondering — is Drake dropping a new album this year or not?
So, is Drake dropping a new album in 2021?
On March 4, Drake revealed that he would be releasing his latest EP, "Scary Hours 2," only a day before the project makes its way to streaming platforms. The tracklist, which features the recently leaked “What’s Next,” has not yet been officially revealed, but fans speculate that like the EP’s extended play predecessor, the project will only feature two songs.
The prequel to "Scary Hours 2" was dropped as users anticipated the release of his 2018 album, "Scorpion," and featured Drake’s viral singles “God’s Plan and “Diplomatic Immunity.” The rapper is among a list of other artists who are scheduled to release music in early March, including Tory Lanez, Lil Durk, and Chance the Rapper.
DJ Akademiks teases that the release date for "Certified Lover Boy" will be announced very soon.
As fans eagerly await the debut of Drake’s new album, "Certified Lover Boy," which was delayed as a result of the rapper’s recent knee surgery, DJ Akademiks teased that Drake’s latest EP is only a preview of what’s to come for the rapper in 2021. On Twitter, the media personality wrote, “Drake told me to sit tight [and] relax ... he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting'. [sic] He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece ... ["Certified Lover Boy"] on [the] way ... [for real].”
Dj Akademiks also suggested that the rapper has also been working on new visuals, which are set to release sometime soon, and shared footage of what seemed to be Drake on the set of a new music video in Toronto. He added, “He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly [sic] drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham.”
Drake told me to sit tight n relax... he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting'. He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece... CLB on da way... fr.— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021
While some fans were enamored with the idea of having new Drake lyrics for their Instagram captions, others weren’t so convinced that "Certified Lover Boy" is coming anytime in the near future. "Scary Hours 2" comes two years after the release of his latest album, "Scorpion," and more than a decade after Drake dropped his first project, "Room for Improvement," in 2006.
"Scary Hours 2" be available for streaming on all platforms at midnight on March 5.