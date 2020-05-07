Drake's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Really, Really Long — Who Is He Dating Now?By Reese Watson
Fans of "Hotline Bling" rapper Drake are constantly wondering who he is dating — and with a closet full of Hermès bags for his future wife, it's not a huge surprise. However, the better question is, who hasn't Drake dated.
The child actor-turned-hip-hop-icon has been rumored to be with pretty much every woman in the music industry when he is not busy feuding (Pusha-T and Meek Mill, we’re looking at you).
One of the biggest rumors regarding Drake’s relationship history involves his Young Money collaborator Nicki Minaj. However, Nicki quickly shot down those rumors in their song, "Only," claiming that she has never been involved with Drake. Ouch!
While Drake and Nicki Minaj shippers are out of luck, Drake dating rumors have spanned headlines for years and included: Rashida Jones in 2012, Zoë Kravitz in 2013, India Westbrook in 2016, Bria Vinaite in 2017, Lesanik in 2018, and Kylie Jenner just last year.
We'll break it all down for you below.
Drake's ex-gilfriend list is pretty extensive.
First, let's go all the way back to 2005 when a then 19-year-old Drake (real name: Aubrey Graham) was linked to actress Tika Sumpter and Jade Lee the following year.
Fast forward to 2009, and Drake was apparently very busy, with romance rumors connecting him to Tammy Torres, Blac Chyna, Teyana Taylor, and Vanessa Veasley.
The list goes on with Shanell Woodgett in 2010, DJ Duffey in 2011 and Kyra Chaos, Tyra Banks, Rita Ora, Sophia Marie, and Courtney Janell — all in 2012!
In 2013, he supposedly hooked up with actress Kat Dennings, Miracle Watts, Cyn Santana, and Tatyana Ali. Whew, we are out of breath.
Drake's most serious (public) relationship was with Rihanna.
The former Degrassi actor has never hidden his love for Rihanna. Following her split from Chris Brown, Drake and the "Pon De Replay" singer were spotted on a date in 2009. However, the love was not reciprocated at first, with Drake releasing his track "Fireworks" about his heartbreak.
That did not stop the duo from continuing to collaborate musically, releasing the hit "What's My Name" in 2010, "Take Care" in 2011, and "Work" in 2016.
Their on-again, off-again relationship culminated at the 2016 MTV VMAs, where Drake professed his love for Rihanna very publicly while presenting her with the MTV Video Vanguard Award.
Unfortunately, it was once again short-lived and by 2017, Drake had moved on with another famous beauty, the one and only Jennifer Lopez. From then, Drake has continued with his playboy ways, reportedly dating Brittany Renner, Bella Harris, and model Imaan Hammam in the past few years.
So, who is Drake dating in 2020?
As of right now, it appears that Drake is single and ready to mingle. His most recent girlfriend was the 19-year-old model Bella Harris, who is the daughter of music producer Jimmy Jam Harris, but things with the young beauty eventually fizzled out.
That’s hardly Drake’s biggest concern, however, as he’s the father to a 2-year-old son! Drake secretly welcomed his first-born Adonis with baby mama Sophie Brussaux in 2018 — and seems to be focused on co-parenting with the former adult film star.
"You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you," Drake wrote to his son on Instagram earlier this year. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."
We’ll no doubt see more and more of Drake’s love life as he continues to be the biggest artist on the planet, so buckle in!