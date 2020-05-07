Drake's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Really, Really Long — Who Is He Dating Now?

Fans of "Hotline Bling" rapper Drake are constantly wondering who he is dating — and with a closet full of Hermès bags for his future wife, it's not a huge surprise. However, the better question is, who hasn't Drake dated.

The child actor-turned-hip-hop-icon has been rumored to be with pretty much every woman in the music industry when he is not busy feuding (Pusha-T and Meek Mill, we’re looking at you).