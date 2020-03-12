Is Blac Chyna Dating THIS Rapper? What to Know About Her Relationship Status

Is Blac Chyna Dating THIS Rapper? What to Know About Her Relationship StatusBy Gabrielle Bernardini
And, that's another win for the Kardashian family... Kris Jenner must be #soproud!
According to The Blast, Rob Kardashian was awarded $45,000 in attorney fees in a lawsuit involving his baby mama Blac Chyna's ex-boyfriend Pilot Jones.
In 2017, the rapper sued Rob and Chyna for defamation after he accused the former couple of releasing his private phone number and outing him as bisexual. While the suit was eventually dismissed and Pilot Jones ordered to pay the reality star's attorney fees, Rob is still currently in an ongoing custody battle with Chyna for full custody of their daughter Dream, 3.
The former couple started their tumultuous relationship in 2016, and revealed that they were expecting their first child just a few short months later. The pair dated on-and-off for a year before deciding to ultimately split for good.
While Rob has been a recluse for the past few years, Chyna is continuing to make her presence known. And, she wasn't afraid to show off her new relationships on social media either. So, who is the former stripper dating now?
Who is Blac Chyna's boyfriend now?
Following Blac Chyna and Rob's split in 2017, the mother-of-two had been linked to numerous people in the entertainment industry. Most recently, reports surfaced in October 2019 that Chyna was dating rapper Sage the Gemini.
According to Bossip, Sage attended Chyna's son's birthday last year and when a fan trolled Chyna, the rapper had a few choice words to share.
"One thing that you have to remember is that you do NOT know this woman from a can of paint please don’t suggest anything of the sort without a clue of what her life is like. Don’t come at her like that no more God bless you no hard feelings," he reportedly wrote on social media.
The stars have not confirmed their relationship or have posted pictures together on social media.
Prior to reports that the 31-year-old is dating Sage, Chyna was reportedly dating Soulja Boy in February 2019, but the pair allegedly split just two weeks later.
One month prior, the makeup entrepreneur made headlines after she and then-boyfriend Kid Buu got into a physical altercation while away on vacation in Hawaii. According to TMZ, the ex-couple got into a "heated argument," and the makeup guru accused Kid Buu of cheating.
Their domestic spat became violent and Chyna allegedly scratched her then-boyfriend. Sources told the outlet that Kid Buu "slammed her against the wall several times and chokes her."
The police were then called to the hotel in Honolulu, but no one was taken to the hospital or seriously hurt. Following the incident, the two called it quits on their short-lived relationship.
Chyna has also reportedly dated rapper YBN Almighty Jay, Playboi Carti, Mechie, Ferrari Tru, Pilot Jones, The Game, and Tyga (who she shares custody of son King Cairo Stevenson, 7).
So, it seems Chyna may be single at the moment and just focusing on her makeup brand LashedCosmetics... or she has decided to keep her relationships out of the spotlight.
