Source: Getty

Is Blac Chyna Dating THIS Rapper? What to Know About Her Relationship Status

And, that's another win for the Kardashian family... Kris Jenner must be #soproud! 

According to The Blast, Rob Kardashian was awarded $45,000 in attorney fees in a lawsuit involving his baby mama Blac Chyna's ex-boyfriend Pilot Jones.

In 2017, the rapper sued Rob and Chyna for defamation after he accused the former couple of releasing his private phone number and outing him as bisexual. While the suit was eventually dismissed and Pilot Jones ordered to pay the reality star's attorney fees, Rob is still currently in an ongoing custody battle with Chyna for full custody of their daughter Dream, 3.