Blac Chyna Attended Tokyo Toni's Wedding — Did They Bury the Hatchet?

Wendy Williams, who's pretty close friends with both Blac Chyna and her mom, brought up the drama on her talk show and revealed that she actually had a talk with the model after the series had aired. She said : "Chyna has always had a really, really messed up relationship with her mother and in my opinion, I said to Chyna, I think your mother is more concerned about the spotlight than she is about you."

The TV personality also mentioned that Tokyo's past and how she got pregnant with Blac Chyna might've also influenced the way she treated her daughter.

And Wendy might've been on to something because, in 2018, Tokyo took to social media to share a lengthy rant and lashed out at her daughter, saying: "birthing you.. that was a mistake, just happened to come into play. You was a statutory rape baby."