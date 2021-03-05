How Exactly Did Blac Chyna Get Famous?

We know her name, her two famous exes, her daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, and even the fact that she now has her own reality TV show, The Real Blac Chyna. But exactly how did Blac Chyna get famous ?

Keep reading while we unpack her career and rise to fame.

Born Angela Renée White, the 32-year-old has been on the scene since 2010.

How did Blac Chyna get famous?

Way before she was a recurring character in reality television feuds, a 19-year-old Blac Chyna began stripping in Maryland to pay for her college tuition. While her plan had been to strip at local clubs for two years to save for tuition fees, she would eventually go on to drop out from Johnson & Wales University in Miami due to the exhaustion of juggling both stripping and studying.

"I was falling asleep all the time in class," she told Elle. "It wasn't working out for me. My mom used to be a stripper, so she was like, 'If this is what you want to do, be the best at it.'" While stripping at Miami's popular King of Diamonds club, people began to take notice of her. And when a customer suggested then-Angela take the stage name "Blac Chyna," the Washington, D.C.-born brunette ran with it.

In 2010, a year after making the decision to step away from school, things began to move fast for Blac Chyna. First, she got a name drop on Drake's debut album, "Thank Me Later," on the track "Miss Me." "Call up King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it'll be worth the flight / I be at my table stackin' dollars till the perfect height," raps Drake.

While the name drop might have come as a surprise to Blac Chyna, the mention allowed her to become one of the most sought-after dancers at the club, as well as a household name among Miami's hip-hop artist scene. It wasn't long until Blac Chyna began to model. In September 2010, she even graced her first magazine cover for Dimepiece, and landed two more covers: Straight Stuntin and Black Men.

Within two months, Blac Chyna landed herself a spot on a very popular music video. She played Nicki Minaj's body double in Kanye West's "Monster," featuring Nicki and Rick Ross — and the rest, as they say, is history. "It was good Nicki rapping to bad Nicki, so they needed an extra body," she told XXL, per Cosmopolitan. "They actually put her head on my body so it would look like she was rapping to herself. They had me tied up to a chair and they put her pink wig on me."

Next thing she knew, rapper Tyga was pursuing her, wanting her to join him on tour for Chris Brown. She turned down his advances for some time until January 2012, when she appeared in Tyga's "Rack City" music video and confirmed the two were a couple. They went on to have a son, King Cairo, together in 2012, and got engaged in December of that year.