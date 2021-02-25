Blac Chyna's Former Friend Treasure Started Her Own Business After Their Split

Reality star Blac Chyna has made a name for herself as not only the mother of Dream, the child she shares with Rob Kardashian, but a rapping superstar to-be. But Chyna isn't the only one in her social circle navigating a multi-talented career. Former friend Treasure Thompson recently went on Unwine With Tasha K to discuss the falling out of their friendship and new business ventures.

The Real Blac Chyna aired on the Zeus Network and was produced by Blac Chyna herself, with episodes later made available on YouTube. The show will air on the channel We TV starting on Jan. 7, 2021. Treasure and several other cast members were phased out after falling outs with Chyna. Treasure wasn't left too bereft, because when not starring on television, she has a successful holistic healing brand.

The heart of their friendship trouble seemed to start during their younger years, with Treasure on The Real Blac Chyna explaining, "I did everything I could to support [Chyna], getting her bookings in anticipation that I was up next. I never was put in the position to grow even though I was always there for Chyna, I was her assistant, coordinator, event planner, photographer, concierge, cook, and even hairstylist. Yet, I was never paid."

Treasure and Blac Chyna became friends when they were both exotic dancers around 2012. According to Influencive , the pair spent a lot of time traveling the country together since they met, and eventually, Treasure made appearances on shows such as Rob & Chyna as Chyna's best friend/Dream's godmother.

Treasure uses her real name for her business brand, TreasureGemz.

According to VoyageLA, Treasure has been a businesswoman since 2012, with her clothing line Bad Bish Couture featured on her Instagram page until 2014, when the brand closed. She has been involved in modeling since 2011, but started investing in herself more spiritually in 2015 with the founding of her latest brand, TreasureGemz.

After a year's worth of study of Sanskrit beliefs and spiritual practices, Treasure founded TreasureGemz.com. Her business is dedicated to educating women on the benefits of holistic healing, specifically with yoni eggs (which are available for sale on her website). She has hosted women empowerment events across Los Angeles, and currently hosts yoga through her YouTube channel.

Treasure credits becoming a mother as her inspiration for also becoming a yogi, saying via Instagram that, "After having my daughter I was overweight and having a hard time kicking it off! I was a dancer for years and always been very athletic but #Yoga was a whole different vibe that connected to me & I liked it! Being a woman the center of our body is our #womb. I realized that if my womb is happy I’m happy!"

