Blac Chyna's Parents, Tokyo Toni and Eric Holland, Had a Rocky Relationship

These days, couples break up for many reasons. And while Sharlana and Holland were not together for long, their relationship was filled with endless ups and downs.

Blac Chyna frequently talked about how she didn't have a standard upbringing, and it has a lot to do with the relationship of her parents. While Blac Chyna's parents were once smitten with one another, things quickly changed. Tokyo found out about Holland cheating and their relationship quickly ended.

According to DailyMail, "Holland has a string of children with a variety of other women and Chyna is believed to have two half brothers and nine half sisters, who are mostly based in the Maryland and Virginia areas."

So, it's not surprising that Sharlana and Holland's relationship didn't last.