Rob and Chyna reconciled at some point between March and April 2016. While they were spotted out and about, fans quickly noticed Chyna's massive diamond ring.

Amber Rose seemingly confirmed the engagement by posting a message on Instagram, according to Daily Mail. She wrote, "Congratulations to my family @blacchyna and @robkardashian!!! Please don't let nothing or no one tear u guys apart! I never seen my sis so happy and I couldn't be more happy for her! Sometimes we find love in the strangest places?"