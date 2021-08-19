Amber Rose Says Her Boyfriend, AE, Cheated on Her With at Least 12 Women

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Navigating celebrity relationships comes with its share of challenges. From finding time to nurture your relationship to keeping your business out of the gossip blogs, it’s easier said than done. But, when your beau decides to step out on your relationship numerous times, all bets should be off. And Amber Rose is a clear example of what to do when you’re betrayed.

The entrepreneur shared that her longtime boyfriend and baby daddy Alexander “AE” Edwards cheated on her with at least 12 women, and social media was set ablaze. Fans quickly shared their opinions about the matter and offered the star advice. But, one question remains: Are Amber Rose and AE still dating? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.

Amber Rose revealed that AE cheated on her with at least 12 women.

On Aug. 18, 2021, Amber Rose decided to put her relationship troubles on full blast. The star took to Instagram Stories to share that her longtime boyfriend, music exec AE, has stepped out of their relationship with at least 12 women. And now Amber says that she's done with the relationship.

It’s one thing to cheat on your partner; it’s a whole other thing to do so with multiple people. Amber shared the full details of the scandal, and fans are disgusted.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote on Instagram Stories (per widely circulated screen shots). “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f--k him anyway.”

Amber went on to say that she saw the text messages that proved AE was unfaithful and that she can’t be the “only one fighting for [her] family anymore.”

Despite being disrespected, Amber is staying mum about the women's identities. Amber shares that she won't reveal the girls' names “because [she’s] not in the business of ruining lives." She ended by saying, "As for him ... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."

Making matters worse, AE recently sat down for an interview with Big Von on his PST talk show to discuss the situation. And fans have annihilated AE for his response to the scandal coming to light.

Not only was AE laughing about the situation, but he also had the audacity to say that he loves Amber. “I got caught before, the s--t just continued adding up,” AE says. “I love her though. That’s like my best friend and the mother of my son."

AE went on to say that "in order to be successful in life you have to be true to yourself." And this is who he is as a person. AE also owned up to being narcissistic. Disgusting!

All that Amber Rose and AE situation showed me is that a lot of y'all dudes don't know the definition of love. If you want to be single, be single. Stop entering relationships and building families with women y'all know damn well y'all can't and won't be loyal to. Selfish AF. — Blair Cornelia-Petty Waldorf (@BabyfaceTatz) August 19, 2021

