Tyga's New Main Squeeze Is a Social Media Influencer and Fashion Designer

There's no argument that being a celebrity puts you on an automatic couples watch. Romantic rumors are just another part of the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but sometimes, celebrities prefer to keep their relationships hush-hush. After all, there is no telling if a couple will actually go the distance.

Rapper Tyga is one celebrity who always finds his name attached to beautiful women. It’s true that he dated Kylie Jenner and Jordan Craig, but since then, he’s tried to keep his relationships out of the spotlight — until now.

So, who is Tyga’s new main squeeze? Keep reading to find out.