Tyga's New Main Squeeze Is a Social Media Influencer and Fashion Designer

Tyga's New Main Squeeze Is a Social Media Influencer and Fashion DesignerBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 4 2021, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
There's no argument that being a celebrity puts you on an automatic couples watch. Romantic rumors are just another part of the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but sometimes, celebrities prefer to keep their relationships hush-hush. After all, there is no telling if a couple will actually go the distance.
Rapper Tyga is one celebrity who always finds his name attached to beautiful women. It’s true that he dated Kylie Jenner and Jordan Craig, but since then, he’s tried to keep his relationships out of the spotlight — until now.
So, who is Tyga’s new main squeeze? Keep reading to find out.
Tyga is dating social media influencer and fashion designer Camaryn Swanson.
After Tyga publicly moved on from dating Kylie, his relationship status was pretty much a mystery. While the “Freak” MC has been rumored to spend time with a variety of women, he has never really spoken up to address the gossip.
And while he has still technically remained mum on his relationship status, social media has been telling fans a different story these days.
Since a picture is worth a thousand words, it looks like the lyricist is completely smitten with Camaryn Swanson. Fans got the hint that she and Tyga were an item when she posted a picture of them holding hands at Disneyland to her Instagram Stories.
In addition, the 22-year-old also posted a series of photos on her Stories of Tyga and her on a private jet, along with frequent snaps of them showing PDA.
Many believe that she may be using the rapper to further her social status, but Camaryn has been a boss babe with a large following of her own.
Not only does the blonde bombshell work as a social media influencer, she also has a lifestyle and fashion company with her sister called Meaning of Mine, per the Rap-Up.
Tyga still maintains a good relationship with his ex-fiancée and baby mama, Blac Chyna.
The world may never forget how Tyga stepped out on Blac Chyna and started dating Kylie, who many believe was underage at the time. There was some bad blood between the former couple since Tyga cheated on Blac Chyna, but the two seem to have been able to get back on good terms.
Since Blac Chyna and Tyga share 7-year-old King Cairo, it’s important for them to be able to be cordial with one another. And it’s safe to say that they are a couple of steps past cordial, since Blac Chyna has openly shown him love on social media.
The entrepreneur also praised the rapper for being able to co-parent with her despite all their past drama.
“Co-parenting is actually really good," Blac Chyna told Us Weekly. “I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot. They do give me that break, so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back, focus, or if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that's, I think, key.”
Aside from being on good terms with Blac Chyna, there is no telling if Tyga has plans to have any more children. But what we do know is that he seems to be enjoying his relationship with Camaryn.