Inside Mod Sun's Dating History: Meet the Celebs the Singer Has Dated in the Past

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, "Head Above Water" singer Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to fellow musician and "Movie" singer Mod Sun (aka Derek Ryan Smith).

Avril posted a series of loved-up snaps capturing their adventures in Paris. One photograph shows the very scene of the engagement proposal: the world-famous Eiffel Tower.

But some fans are wondering: Who did Mod Sun date before Avril? Let's dig in.