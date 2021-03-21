Is Bella Thorne Engaged to Benjamin Mascolo? See Their Instagram Announcement

While most fans started to celebrate what sounded like an engagement announcement, others suspected that she was hinting at a secret pregnancy. One fan asked: "Preggers...?" and another commented: "I think she's pregnant."

This wouldn't be the first time that pregnancy rumors have surfaced about the actress. In 2018, after she shared a photo of her ex-boyfriend, Mod Sun, kissing her stomach, fans got suspicious and asked if she was expecting. It definitely didn't help matters when Mod Sun responded with "Love u mamma" in the comments, but in the end, those pregnancy rumors turned out to be false.

There's no word yet about when Bella and Benjamin are planning to tie the knot. However in the Instagram Stories video, he can be heard telling her, "Thank you for being amazing, baby, I love you so much ... Now we're getting married — soon, hopefully!"

So who knows? Maybe they will skip the huge wedding fanfare altogether, and fans will be getting an even bigger announcement via Instagram in the near future.

Congrats to Bella Thorne and her brand new fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo!