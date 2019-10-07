Bella Thorne Has a New Girlfriend — but Don't Worry, Benjamin Mascolo Is Still in the Picture

We've seen enough PDA photos and cute captions to know that Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo are crazy for each other. They've only been dating for a few months, but any fan would agree that they share the kind of chemistry that's worthy of envy.

So when Bella recently surprised her Instagram followers with a pic of herself topless and cuddling with her new girlfriend, fans were understandably confused. What exactly does this mean? Is it a sign that she and Benjamin have already called it quits?

So, who is Bella Thorne dating right now? The actress and director revealed that she has a new girlfriend via Instagram. She shared two photos of them cuddling together, with Bella laying on top of her partner. However, the mystery woman's face is completely covered. Bella captioned the photo: "She’s very cute, first girl I have dated that’s camera shy."

Who's the mystery girl? Bella didn't tag her, so no one knows for sure. However, many suspect that it could be production assistant, Alex Martini, because of her visible tattoos (she shared similar ones to her own page). Also, Bella's ex, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, actually showed her support in the comments and wrote: “Yes martini!"

Does this mean that she broke up with Benjamin? Not quite. See, Bella is dating both her new girlfriend and Benjamin. In fact, he even showed his support in the comments, confirming that they're in a polygamous relationship. The 26-year-old said: "You girls are cute."

Bella and Benjamin were first seen together in April, just a few days after she ended things with her ex, Mod Sun. As of now, they’re in a long-distance relationship because Benjamin lives in Italy. But according to Bella, they’re actually in a really good place. She said: "Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big. Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing."

Is this Bella's first polygamous relationship? This isn’t the first time that Bella’s been in an open relationship. Before dating Benjamin, both she and her ex, Mod Sun, were in a polygamous relationship with Tana Mongeau. Bella and Tana are now on good terms, although their friendship went through a rough patch when Bella claimed Tana "broke girl code" and the two had a crazy fight on Twitter.

Thankfully, though, both girls are in a much better place. Like Bella, Tana has also moved on to someone else, although this time, she's with fellow YouTube star, Jake Paul.

As for Bella, moving forward, fans can expect her to be very open and transparent when it comes to all of her relationships. She explained: "If I’m not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it. Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something."