Bella Thorne Opened Up About Polyamory: "It Depends on Finding the Right Mesh of Two People"

Who is Bella Thorne's girlfriend Alex Martini?

A Hollywood life is just one thing that Bella and Alex have in common. The couple went public on Oct. 6 when Bella posted a picture of the two embracing on a bed. Alex works as a set production assistant, and has been part of shows including Arrested Development and GLOW.

For those concerned that Tana and Bella are still on bad terms, Tana showed her support for the coupling by commenting "Yes Martini" under the picture of Bella and Alex.