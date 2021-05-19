'New Amsterdam' Fans Are Worried About Max — Is Ryan Eggold Leaving After Season 3?

During the twelfth episode of Season 3 , "Things Fall Apart," Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) held onto a pipe that was leaking chemicals in order to slow the spread around the New Amsterdam Medical Center.

The medical professionals on New Amsterdam deal with life and death situations on every episode, but it's rare for these dire scenarios to affect one of their own.

Keep reading to find out if Ryan Eggold has decided to leave the NBC medical drama.

With the Season 3 finale approaching, New Amsterdam fans are concerned that Max could take a turn for the worse and die.

As a result of his valiant effort, Max was exposed to the dangerous substance for too long. He was hospitalized, and his condition was touch and go for a while.

Does Max die on 'New Amsterdam?' There was a chemical spill at the hospital.

Those who have been watching New Amsterdam since it premiered in 2018 have gone on an emotional roller coaster when it comes to Max's fate. Throughout Season 1, he battled an aggressive form of throat cancer. He later dealt with the death of his wife, Georgia Goodwin (Lisa O'Hare), while also navigating life as a new dad.

Just as things were getting back on track for the doctor in Season 3, there was a chemical spill in part of the hospital. A pipe began to leak a poisonous chemical, which had the potential to gravely harm everyone inside. Max, being the valiant protagonist that he is, chose to look for the source of the leak. Once he identified where the chemical was coming from, he attempted to hold the pipe together so the other doctors and the patients could stay safe for longer.

When his co-worker/love interest Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) found him, Max was in tough shape. She was told that there was nothing that could be done to treat the poison, but Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) decided to try out an experimental treatment plan. Helen brought Max to the decontamination shower, but he passed out from the poison.

He later woke up in a hospital bed, and he had no memory of what happened to him once he went in the shower. Thanks to Floyd's quick-thinking, Max survived, and his vision seems to be unaffected thus far.

With Max's health seemingly under control, fans soon focused on whether he would finally admit his true feelings to Helen. As the two were sharing a tender moment together at the end of "Things Fall Apart," Max received a phone call from his former in-laws that they wanted to share custody of his daughter, Luna. Though Max is alive, his most recent near-death experience and his impending custody issues have some fans convinced that he may decide to leave the hospital at the end of Season 3.