Is Dr. Reynolds About to Leave 'New Amsterdam'?By Leila Kozma
"I love New Amsterdam, and that's what makes leaving so hard," says Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) in a New Amsterdam teaser.
The handsome doctor was appointed as the Head of Cardiovascular Surgery in the Season 1 premiere of the show, and he cemented himself as a vital member of the team in no time.
However, things are about to change. The doctor has already made plans with his fiancé to move to San Francisco. Is this really the end? Is Dr. Reynolds leaving New Amsterdam?
So, is Dr. Reynolds really leaving 'New Amsterdam'?
A new episode teaser sees the doctor take a look around the hospital one last time before making headway to the exit with a sinking heart. However, just as he is about to walk through the door, he hears the faintest sounds of someone crying for help.
He realizes that it's coming from the elevator, jumps inside, and offers his hand to a badly-injured patient. Just as the young man is about to get up, Dr. Reynolds spots the blinding lights of an elevator cab.
The new teaser left fans completely devastated, with many rushing to Twitter to express their well-wishes for the doctor.
"Omg no NOTHING better happen to Dr. Reynolds," wrote a person.
"AWWWNAHHHH y’all not gonna risk my Dr. Reynolds like THAT #NewAmsterdam," tweeted another fan.
"All I know is NOTHING and I mean NOTHING better happen to Dr. Floyd Reynolds @jockosims you got that #NewAmsterdam #Damfam #Fandam #Damfamlove," stated someone else.
Dr. Reynolds announced that he is leaving 'New Amsterdam' in a recent episode.
The first time Dr. Reynolds mentioned that he might be leaving was in "Code Silver." The episode saw the unfortunate doctor do his best to finish a surgery — only to be interrupted by two prison inmates who burst into his operating theater out of nowhere.
Unable to focus, he tried to interrupt the two women and de-escalate the situation — but it was already too late. Consumed by anger, one of them attacked him with a knife.
The doctor was sent to the emergency department straight away, where he told his fiancé, Evie (Margot Bingham), that it might be time for a change. Exhausted by the prospect of having to fight for his physical safety, he pledged to move to San Francisco and start a new life.
In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Jocko Sims explained that his character was supposed to confront some unexpected twists and turns in the course of Season 2. Unfortunately for fans, he didn't go into exact details about what's next for the doctor.
"We want to keep that little subtle simmer and have people be sitting on the edge of the seats and keep them guessing [...] So Reynolds may leave soon. At least, that’s the plan for now. So we’ll see," Jocko said.
"By the end of the season, you will know the future of Dr. Reynolds at New Amsterdam," the actor added.
Catch new episodes of New Amsterdam every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
