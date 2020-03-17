Is Dr. Reynolds About to Leave 'New Amsterdam'?

"I love New Amsterdam, and that's what makes leaving so hard," says Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) in a New Amsterdam teaser.

The handsome doctor was appointed as the Head of Cardiovascular Surgery in the Season 1 premiere of the show, and he cemented himself as a vital member of the team in no time.

However, things are about to change. The doctor has already made plans with his fiancé to move to San Francisco. Is this really the end? Is Dr. Reynolds leaving New Amsterdam?