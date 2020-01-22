We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
[SPOILER] Could be the Next Doctor to Leave 'New Amsterdam'

The winter premiere of New Amsterdam was full of ups and downs. 

Dr. Bloom has finally discovered which one of her colleagues took up the task to hide her medication, and her findings could not have been less favorable. Meanwhile, Iggy experienced a full-blown panic attack during an impromptu therapy session, leading him to quiz colleagues about how they see his achievements. As to the most shocking part? Another doctor dropped the bomb and pledged to resign.

So, who is leaving New Amsterdam?

Who is it that's leaving 'New Amsterdam?'

"Code Silver" dealt a good few unexpected blows to the unsuspecting viewers.

Dr. Bloom's (Janet Montgomery) blossoming romance with Dr. Ligon (JJ Feild) came to an end soon after the mysterious identity of the adroit pill thief was finally revealed. In addition, Iggy encountered a major setback, having learned that he might suffer from narcissistic personality disorder. 

However, a certain scene left an even bigger impact on the audiences. 