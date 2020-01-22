[SPOILER] Could be the Next Doctor to Leave 'New Amsterdam'

The winter premiere of New Amsterdam was full of ups and downs.

Dr. Bloom has finally discovered which one of her colleagues took up the task to hide her medication, and her findings could not have been less favorable. Meanwhile, Iggy experienced a full-blown panic attack during an impromptu therapy session, leading him to quiz colleagues about how they see his achievements. As to the most shocking part? Another doctor dropped the bomb and pledged to resign.

So, who is leaving New Amsterdam?