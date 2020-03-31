'New Amsterdam' Isn't Done With Season 2 Yet, but There's Been a Shakeup

Series creator David Schulner decided, "the world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts," as he said in an essay for Deadline.

The episode, which was written by David Foster in 2019, was meant to show what can happen if a pandemic overburdens a hospital like New Amsterdam, which is based on NYC's Bellevue Hospital. Apparently, the episode was so on the nose, David felt it was not what people need to see right now.