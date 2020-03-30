Zeke's Death Date Is Approaching on 'Manifest,' and We're Not Ready to Say Goodbye

As we near the end of Manifest's second season, fans are getting nervous about the fate of Zeke, who could be leaving the series in the April 6 finale if his death date doesn't change.

Though Saanvi claims she’s close to finding a cure, Zeke — who has a different death date than the Flight 828 passengers — seems to have come to terms with his inevitable demise, even making peace with his estranged father (who nearly committed suicide in the March 23 episode).