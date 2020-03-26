Is 'SVU's "Dance, Lies and Videotape" the Last Episode of the Season?

But we do know this: In late February, another three whole seasons of SVU was ordered by NBC, so it's not the case that our favorite squad of detectives is going away for long.

Plus, Warren assures fans that the last four episodes of Season 21, which he calls "very strong," will "fold into Season 22." "We'll figure it out," he continued on Twitter. "For now, just glad crew out of harm's way, worried so many are out of work, and sad fans get a truncated season."