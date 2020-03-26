Is 'SVU's "Dance, Lies and Videotape" the Last Episode of the Season?By Pippa Raga
We were gearing up for a few more episodes with our beloved Law and Order: Special Victims Unit squad but it seems like Covid-19 has put a pause on more than just our lives—it’s also caused a halt in production to many of our favorite TV shows.
While we can't wait for March 26's episode, "Dance, Lies and Videotape" to air, there were initially meant to be four additional episodes before the end of the series' landmark Season 21.
So, is this the last episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit this year? Keep reading for information from the writers and showrunner, plus when we can expect SVU to return.
John Waters guest-stars in "Dance, Lies and Videotape."
In a cameo role we could hardly believe, film legend and cult director John Waters is set to play "an unsympathetic, unsavory character" in Episode 20, he revealed in an interview with Baltimore Magazine.
The ripped-from-the-headlines episode shines the light on sexual assault in the ballet community, and is based on a 2018 scandal at the New York City Ballet, which saw two male principals fired for allegedly sharing sexually explicit photos of ballerinas on the internet.
And as showrunner Warren Leight teases, "Dance, Lies and Videotape" will also see "return performances from many perps and vics we've met this season," such as Ari'el Stachel, as well as even more exciting appearances, like one from Hadestown's Patrick Page.
But will it be the last episode of 'SVU' this season?
While the team behind our favorite Thursday-night procedural had initially "planned to produce 24 episodes this season," Warren Leight revealed in a tweet that Episode 20 "may end up being our finale."
This abrupt halt, of course, comes as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused many broadcast series to suspend their filming, editing, production and post-production to prevent a wider spread of the coronavirus disease.
It's looking more and more likely that "Dance, Lies and Videotape" will be the last episode to air this season, considering the severity of the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down just yet. But Warren is confident Episode 20 will be "oddly fine" in the season finale slot, as it will wrap the season up succinctly.
When will SVU return and what will happen to the remaining four episodes?
Law & Order: SVU usually begins its seasons in late September, around the time most primetime shows premiere. However, we are admittedly in an uncertain pandemic and unpredictable time, so it's impossible to say what Season 22 of SVU will hold.
But we do know this: In late February, another three whole seasons of SVU was ordered by NBC, so it's not the case that our favorite squad of detectives is going away for long.
Plus, Warren assures fans that the last four episodes of Season 21, which he calls "very strong," will "fold into Season 22." "We'll figure it out," he continued on Twitter. "For now, just glad crew out of harm's way, worried so many are out of work, and sad fans get a truncated season."
Alas, so are we. And our hearts go out to the entire Law & Order family, who early on March 26, lost one of their costumers, Josh Wallwork, to complications of Covid-19.
"Heartbroken we are," star Mariska Hargitay tweeted upon receiving the news. "I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face ... The SVU Corredor [sic] will never be the same."
"Dance, Lies and Videotape" airs Thursday, March 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
