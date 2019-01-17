7 'Law & Order: SVU' Episodes That Were Based on Real-Life Crimes

Like many Law and Order: Special Victims Unit episodes, tonight's plot is "ripped from the headlines." The show often draws inspiration from real-life true crime stores and other themes from the news.

In anticipation of tonight's episode, "Dear Ben," we were inspired to dig through the SVU archives to bring you 7 episodes based on true stories, including this most recent one.

These are their stories. Dun dun!

[Warning: Some spoilers ahead]