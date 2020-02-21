How Realistic Is 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'? Inside the Real Elite Squad

First things first, there is indeed a Special Victims Unit in the NYPD, and what's more, there's one in every borough. This wasn't always the case, as Linda Fairstein, a former Special Victims' prosecutor, who allowed Mariska Hargitay and Stephanie March to shadow her work prior to SVU's debut season, tells USA Today .

A unit dedicated specifically to sex crimes didn't arrive to New York's DA office until the mid 1970s, and Linda spent the first few years of her 30-year tenure there developing "ways to work shoulder to shoulder with the New York Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit."

However, while we get to see the entirety of a case wrap up neatly in hour-long episodes on the show, real-life special victims cases take an average of five years to complete, according to one lawyer who works in Manhattan's DA office.