We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
how-much-do-svu-detectives-make-a-year-1582323340704.JPG
Source: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

How Realistic Is 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'? Inside the Real Elite Squad

By

If you're a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fanatic like we are, you might have wondered a few times whether the events we see unfold on the show's One Police Plaza (affectionately abbreviated on the show as "1 PP") are anything like what goes on in real life.

And while we can all probably agree that the ripped-from-the-headlines stories and myriad of twist-filled cases are indeed constructed for the sake of audience entertainment, how realistic is SVU otherwise?