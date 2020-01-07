We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Christopher Meloni Is Participating in the Paley Center Tribute, but Is He Coming Back to 'SVU'?

Since the dawn of television, audiences have seen numerous crime-fighting duos on their screens doing their best to make the world a safer and better place. One of the most memorable and beloved on-screen duos of all time has been Detectives Stabler and Benson of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

Stabler brought hot-headed passion and a good bit of machismo to balance Benson's more sympathetic approach toward victims and the crimes SVU investigates. And despite butting heads many times over the years, the two developed a bond that made them more than just partners: they would easily give up a kidney for the other, if needed.