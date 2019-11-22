Amanda Rollins Is Being Held Hostage — What to Expect From 'SVU's Winter Premiere

Updated 01/06: We can hardly wait until this Thursday, January 9, for hostage Amanda Rollins' fate to be decided at the hands of former detective Frank Bucci. Already, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit winter premiere is promising to be a stressful one.

A clip obtained by TV Insider shows Frank breaking Rollins' and Dr. Hanover's phones, and Rollins explaining to her kidnapper that breaking her phone won't stop police from tracking the last ping off a cell tower.