Could Amanda Rollins Be Leaving 'SVU' to Launch 'Organized Crime'?

Between a rotating main squad, inimitable guest stars, and suspenseful storytelling, the Thursday-evening series always has us coming back for more.

We don't have to tell you about all the twists and turns that NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has taken since the crime procedural first premiered over two decades ago in 1999.

Keep reading to learn more about whether Amanda Rollins is leaving SVU and what Warren Leight has teased for the rest of the season.

This drastic change would certainly shake up the dynamic over at 1 PP, but is there really a cause for concern?

SVU is currently in its landmark 22nd season, and fans are beginning to wonder whether Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who was MIA for Jan. 14's "Turn Me on Take Me Private," might be leaving the squad for good.

Is Amanda Rollins leaving 'SVU'?

After a moving New Year's Eve mid-season premiere in which Rollins and Carisi once again stoked the fires of their will-they-won't-they romance, fans were troubled to realize that the beloved blonde detective did not come back the following week for an episode that featured talented Eva Noblezada as cam girl Zoe Carrera, who uses the alias Kendra Dream online.

"Turn Me on Take Me Private" was a rollercoaster episode that centers on a cam girl whose role-playing session turns violent one night after a client becomes obsessed with her. Things get even more heated when Gabe Miller, Zoe's obsessed client, opts to represent himself at trial.

And of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the fun cameos that saw the returns of a creepy John Waters and of Aida Turturro in her recurring role as Judge Felicia Catano. While Amanda Rollins' Kelli Giddish did not make an appearance all episode, she was indeed named in the episode's cast, with a note that reads "credit only" on the series' IMDb page.

Source: Virginia Sherwood/NBC Peter Scanavino as Detective Sonny Carisi, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Jamie Gray Hyder as Officer Katriona "Kat" Azar Tamin, Ice T as Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins

SVU showrunner Warren Leight acknowledged Amanda's absence in an email to Give Me My Remote. "Rollins did go through a lot this year," he wrote, "and for now, she's been coping with raising two kids squirreled in a small apartment, in the midst of a pandemic."

Considering her character's backstory, it actually makes sense that Warren would have her sit on the sidelines for a few episodes. After all, we personally could not help but wonder how she was raising her two very young girls considering she seems to spend all her time at her SVU desk.

Wondering if Rollins' trouble is going to play a part in the L&O: Organized Crime launch? Can't help but read into that little Bronx Tale reference @warrenleightTV....



Guess we will find out!!! #SVU #SVU22 pic.twitter.com/GABuBBYpO1 — sarah🔍 (@__dooleynoted) January 21, 2021

But we can all rest assured that Rollins will be back later this season. Warren teased, "As the season continues, she will once again be under pressure. Look for another Bronx Tale to upend her life."

At the same time, some fans noticed that it was curious for Warren to drop this kind of "Bronx Tale" reference and wondered on Twitter whether Rollins might play a part in the launch of the highly anticipated Chris Meloni-headed series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.