We Are Ready for the Rollins Sisters to Be Reunited on 'SVU'

While Kim herself isn't a regular on the series, she's had a number of run-ins with cops that have cemented her into the SVU universe, perhaps most notably the time that Deputy Chief Charles Patton (Harry Hamlin) dropped her charges in exchange for raping Amanda (Kelli Giddish).

Keep reading for a full recap on Kim Rollins' character, what we can expect from her Season 21 appearance, and where else you can see actress Lindsay Pulsipher.