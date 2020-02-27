We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Heidi Gutman/NBC

We Are Ready for the Rollins Sisters to Be Reunited on 'SVU'

Amanda Rollins' sister promises to return to Season 21 of our favorite appointment-viewing crime procedural, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In an episode titled "Eternal Relief from Pain," Amanda's sister, Kim Rollins, "stirs up trouble and a possible SVU investigation when she reports a doctor who trades prescription painkillers for sex," according to the episode's description.