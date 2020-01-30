Uh Oh, Olivia Benson's Former Flame Is Making an Unexpected Comeback

That's because Olivia's former flame, IAB Captain Ed Tucker, is making his return. According to sneak peeks of the episode, Liv also goes back to see her therapist, Dr. Lindstrom, who we first met in Season 15 following the William Lewis kidnapping ordeal. Does seeing her ex send Olivia into a spiral?

And who is SVU's Captain Tucker anyway? It's been a while since he's been on the show, so here's the recap you might need.