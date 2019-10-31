We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
olivia-benson-brother-1572558131288.JPG
Source: Barbara Nitke/NBC

Why Did Olivia Benson and Her Brother Fall Out? A Necessary 'SVU' Recap

By

Season 21 of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit is proving to be Dick Wolf's finest, and neither the writers nor the squad show any signs of slowing down. Oct. 31's "Murdered at a Bad Address" is bringing back a 16-year-old case, as well as a few "ghosts from the past" who are back — perhaps with a vengeance.

The case in question is a double homicide of a mother and daughter to which two teens confessed. However, new DNA evidence shows a third accomplice — one who was never caught. The team must now go back to old witnesses and comb through their evidence in order to bring the perp to justice after all these years.