Fans Worry That Ice-T's Fin Tutuola Might Be Leaving 'SVU'

Over 22 seasons and 31 years on the air, Law & Order is undeniably one of the most popular television franchises of all time. Its most beloved spinoff, Law & Order: SVU , has come to develop a loyal fanbase with regular cast members who have become household names over the course of the many years they’ve been on the show.

Throughout its multi-year run on NBC, Law & Order: SVU has come to be known for its lengthy and impressive list of guest stars that include everyone from Serena Williams to Jeremy Irons.

But while some actors have come and gone on the show, others have been a part of the SVU family since day one. Which is why fans are distressed about circulating rumors that Ice-T may be leaving the show in order to host Fox's The Mediator.

So, is Ice-T really leaving Law & Order: SVU?