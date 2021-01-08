'SVU' Celebrates the Engagement of Two Sergeants: Fin Tutuola and Phoebe Baker

The mid-season premiere of Law & Order: SVU had a lot going on, from a complicated case to the personal developments for most of the show’s main characters. Audiences were particularly excited about the return of Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza) and to see the developing and long-asked-for romance between Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino), or “Rollisi” as they’re more fondly known.

So, who is Phoebe Baker in the world of SVU? Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Fin’s girlfriend .

But what no one expected was to see Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) get engaged to Phoebe Baker (Jennifer Esposito). Fin’s never really had an on-screen girlfriend and the only immediate family audiences know of are his ex-wife and once-estranged son.

Who is Fin’s girlfriend, now fiancée, on 'SVU'?

In the opening scenes of the Jan. 7 Law & Order: SVU episode, audiences saw the squad gear up for their New Year’s plans. But while everyone else was settling in for a quiet night at home, Fin had more important plans. Viewers gasped alongside Olivia when she opened a box with the engagement ring that Fin planned to give to his girlfriend, Phoebe Baker.

While Fin appeared nervous, he did his best to set up a fancy engagement dinner under the guise of celebrating New Year's Eve and began his speech. “We were each other’s first partner, that’s a bond,” he started to say to Phoebe, but just as he was about to reveal the ring, the two of them were interrupted by an Amber alert, at which point the main plot of the episode kicks into high gear.

When Olivia and Fin are discussing the case back at 1PP, Phoebe shows up at the precinct to share her own insights about the missing girl’s birth mother. It’s clear that Finn is happy to see her and he teases Phoebe, asking her whether she is there to give him his New Year’s kiss. It’s nice to see Finn happy again.

Source: nbc

