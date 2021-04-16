Logo
Home > Entertainment > Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Benson and Stabler
Source: NBC

Benson and Stabler Are Reunited, so Here's a Look Back at Their Best Episodes

By

Apr. 15 2021, Published 9:12 p.m. ET

Name a better duo than Benson and Stabler… I’ll wait. Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni dominated network television for more than a decade before Elliot Stabler left Law & Order: SVU, but the two recently reunited for Season 22, and fans are excited to see what happens next. 

Article continues below advertisement

Along with the possibility of Benson and Stabler hooking up one day, showrunners have also teased that Elliot Stabler will be a recurring character on Law & Order: SVU, at least in the near future. 

As Benson and Stabler work to find a new normal almost a decade after Chris Meloni left the series, Law & Order: SVU fans are dying to take a stroll down memory lane. Here’s a list of some of Benson and Stabler’s best episodes. 

“Stalked” (Season 1, Episode 8)

best benson and stabler episodes
Source: NBC

Things get personal after the body of an assistant district attorney named Karen Fitzgerald is found, and Benson becomes the target of a rapist (played by Bruce Kirkpatrick). But even in earlier episodes of the show, it’s clear that nothing bad will happen to Benson while Stabler’s around.

Article continues below advertisement

“Doubt” (Season 6, Episode 8)

best benson and stabler episodes
Source: NBC

In "Doubt," Elliot and his wife, Kathy (played by Isabel Gillies), separate, and Elliot and Olivia disagree as they investigate the case of a college student who says she was raped by her professor. In the episode, Stabler jokes that he is “hard to live with.” Olivia responds, “She should try working with you.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Burned” (Season 8, Episode 11)

best benson and stabler episodes
Source: NBC

Season 8, Episode 11 proved that Kathy recognized Benson and Stabler’s chemistry a long time ago. In the episode, Kathy pressures Elliot to sign divorce papers and turns to Olivia when she is unsuccessful.

Although Kathy and Elliot later rekindle their relationship, she tells Olivia, “The truth is, you know things about him I will never understand. You’re his partner. You give him stability. Elliot can’t move on until he feels like he’s on solid ground.”

Article continues below advertisement

"Behave" (Season 12, Episode 3)

best benson and stabler episodes
Source: NBC

In “Behave,” Jennifer Love Hewitt plays a repeat rape victim named Vicki Sayers. Although Vicki has been attacked repeatedly by the same man since she was 16, her attacker, Bill Harris (played by James Le Gros), remained a free man. 

Article continues below advertisement

Benson and Stabler’s investigation leads to the arrest of her attacker, who we discover committed several rapes during his reign of terror. In previous interviews, showrunners said they hoped the episode would be a powerful statement about the massive number of rape kits that go unopened every year.

Article continues below advertisement

"Pop" (Season 12, Episode 11)

best benson and stabler episodes
Source: NBC

In “Pop,” Stabler’s fatherly instincts kick in after he discovers a gambling ring that forces teenagers to fight one another after a young boy is found dead on a carousel at the park.

Although Benson and Stabler initially believe that it is a case of school bullying, they investigate further and later learn that a member of the gambling ring (Adam Senn) is abusing his wife (Drea de Matteo) and their son (Al Calderon). 

Article continues below advertisement

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Did 'Law & Order: SVU's Elliot and Olivia Ever Hook Up?

The Internet Fell Apart When Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Reunited on 'SVU'

Chris Meloni Feels Fans Won't Be Happy With 'SVU’s' Benson and Stabler Reunion

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.