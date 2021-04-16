Benson and Stabler Are Reunited, so Here's a Look Back at Their Best Episodes

Name a better duo than Benson and Stabler… I’ll wait. Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni dominated network television for more than a decade before Elliot Stabler left Law & Order: SVU, but the two recently reunited for Season 22, and fans are excited to see what happens next.

Along with the possibility of Benson and Stabler hooking up one day, showrunners have also teased that Elliot Stabler will be a recurring character on Law & Order: SVU, at least in the near future.

As Benson and Stabler work to find a new normal almost a decade after Chris Meloni left the series, Law & Order: SVU fans are dying to take a stroll down memory lane. Here’s a list of some of Benson and Stabler’s best episodes.