The Internet Fell Apart When Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Reunited on 'SVU'

On April 1, the highly anticipated crossover event between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the new spinoff show Organized Crime aired, and we were finally able to experience the reunion between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni). These two have a lot of history together, but before we dive into what went down between them in the recent episodes, let's talk about what happened in the Season 12 finale of SVU.

What happened between Olivia and Elliot on 'SVU'?

In the Season 12 finale, Elliot shoots a rape victim after she tries to open fire in the squad room. It was the wrong move to make, and unfortunately, Elliot is out of second chances. Even though he's told he'll be cleared, we find out in Season 13 that he has retired, leaving Olivia by herself. This was abrupt and emotional, since Olivia and Elliot have had a 12-season-long will-they-won't-they relationship and close friendship.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

After all this time, SVU finally reunited Olivia and Elliot in SVU Season 22, Episode 9, “Return of the Prodigal Son” and Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 1, "What Happens in Puglia," and it made fans extremely emotional. (Spoilers ahead for the latest episodes of SVU and Organized Crime — you've been warned!)

The beginning of Elliot and Olivia's reunion starts when Olivia responds to a call and sees Elliot's wife, Kathy, on a stretcher. Someone bombed her and Elliot's car, The Godfather-style, and she was critically injured in the attack. "Liv," Elliott calls out to Olivia. This is when Olivia learns that Elliot has been working for a special task force in Rome. After visiting Kathy at the hospital, Olivia finally asks the words we've all been thinking for so many years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

“Are you sorry for leaving? Or, are you sorry for walking, for not giving me the courtesy of not telling me?” Olivia asks Elliot. "Both," he replies. "You walked away ... That’s what you did, Elliot. You were the single most important person in my life and you just disappeared," Olivia says. “I know. I was afraid if I heard your voice I wouldn’t have been able to leave,” Elliot says, tearing up.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Entertainment Tonight, the tension between Olivia and Elliot isn't over yet — far from it. Even Mariska tweeted, "So many stories, told step by step, side by side.... with so many stories still waiting to be told."

So many stories, told step by step, side by side.... with so many stories still waiting to be told. #SVU #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/vOzTog8wxo — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) April 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, the internet is definitely shook after the episodes. This is one of the most important moments in TV history, and Twitter has a lot to say. "I know she's a fictional character, but she's one who has been in our lives for 22 years, so I'm happy for Benson to be able to get this closure and have this convo with Stabler," a content creator at HBO tweeted.

I know she's a fictional character, but she's one who has been in our lives for 22 years, so I'm happy for Benson to be able to get this closure and have this convo with Stabler. #SVU #SVUxOC #StablerReturns — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) April 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

There were other pressing matters, like the fact that Elliot was already rolling his sleeves up so soon in the episode. "Stabler starts rolling up his sleeves and we’re not even 10 minutes in!" someone wrote. Truly, have mercy.

Stabler starts rolling up his sleeves and we’re not even 10 minutes in! #LawAndOrderSVU #StablerIsBack pic.twitter.com/gqoqVNtwPE — Couch Potato (@SectionalTuber) April 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Chris himself posted a throwback on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Together again like it’s always been."

Article continues below advertisement

He also posted this video of himself and Mariska saying they needed this reunion just as much as we needed this reunion.