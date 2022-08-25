We Can't Imagine 'Law & Order: SVU' Without Kelli Giddish — Why Is She Leaving the Show?
When Chris Meloni abruptly left Law & Order: SVU ahead of its 13th season, fans genuinely worried about the fate of the show. Meloni's Elliot Stabler was a sassy staple of the series, and his absence left more than a few loose ends (hello, Olivia Benson). Luckily Kelli Giddish stepped in as Detective Amanda Rollins and received nothing but rave reviews from critics and co-workers.
In May 2012, Ice-T (who plays Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola) told TVLine, "The quarterback changed, but we still had to move the ball down the field. And we did well."
Kelli was part of this new team and things were really gelling. Sadly, she recently announced it was her turn to leave the show, which will inevitably cause a new team to form. Why did Kelli Giddish leave Law & Order: SVU? Let's get into it.
Why is Kelli Giddish leaving 'Law & Order: SVU'?
In an emotional Instagram post dated Aug. 24, Kelli Giddish broke the unfortunate news that Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU would be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years," she wrote. "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well."
Kelli added that when she started on the show in 2012, she was in her late 20s. "I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life." She also thanked Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, her co-stars, the crew, and all the writers who brought Detective Amanda Rollins to life and gave her a place to shine.
Fans were equal parts heartbroken and livid regarding the news, which prompted a statement from Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," David told TVLine. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing television."
This feels very dramatic!
What happened to Amanda Rollins on 'SVU'?
It's not unusual for Kelli Giddish's Detective Amanda Rollins to be absent from the show. In Season 23 alone, Detective Rollins took a couple of breaks. At some point she had to help her mother recover from an injury which spanned a few episodes. On a more fun note, Amanda, along with her boyfriend (Assistant District Attorney Dominick Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino), took her kids to Orlando, presumably to Disney World?
It feels like the show has been prepping fans for a permanent exit for quite some time, especially considering the fact that Declan Murphy (Donal Logue) returned in Season 23. Declan is the father of Amanda's oldest daughter, and we wouldn't be surprised if his presence shakes her up enough to either return to him or leave altogether.
Detective Amanda Rollins definitely deserves to go out on top. We don't want to see her destroyed by a man or her gambling addiction, which we learned about in Season 13. She already relapsed once in Season 15 and guess who was there to catch her? Declan. It feels like far too much of a coincidence that he shows back up just as Amanda is about to turn in her badge for good. Fingers crossed things end well.
Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU premieres on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.