We Can't Imagine 'Law & Order: SVU' Without Kelli Giddish — Why Is She Leaving the Show?

In May 2012, Ice-T (who plays Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola) told TVLine, "The quarterback changed, but we still had to move the ball down the field. And we did well."

Kelli was part of this new team and things were really gelling. Sadly, she recently announced it was her turn to leave the show, which will inevitably cause a new team to form. Why did Kelli Giddish leave Law & Order: SVU? Let's get into it.