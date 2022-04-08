We Can't Imagine a Time Without Some 'Law & Order' — How Long Has It Been on TV?

Both Law & Order: Trial by Jury and Law & Order: LA only ran for one season. Unfortunately, one of the reasons Trial by Jury didn't last is because Law & Order fave Jerry Orbach died while the show was being filmed. After that, they just couldn't seem to make it work.

As far as LA goes, the Hollywood Reporter said, "the freshman drama didn’t resonate with viewers after its creative hiatus that increased screen time for Alfred Molina and Terrence Howard." What a shame because that's a heck of a combo.