The Original 'Law & Order' Is Back — You Could Say We Weren't Dun-Dun With It

Sam Waterston earned the heck out of three Emmy nominations (that should have been wins) during his 16-season run on Law & Order. Although he came into the original in Season 5, people quickly associated his character, Jack McCoy, with the show. That's why it was so imperative that he return for the revival. For now, he's only contracted for one year; hopefully, that changes. We hate to say it, but we can probably thank the series finale of Grace and Frankie for freeing up his time.