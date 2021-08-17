Everyone Just Wants a Happy Ending for Coyote in 'Grace and Frankie'

Grace and Frankie is a staple of joy that many of us have grown to love. The series centers on the titular Grace ( Jane Fonda ) and Frankie ( Lily Tomlin ), who deal with the impossible when their husbands leave them for each other.

Unfortunately, Grace and Frankie is coming to an end after Season 7. But before we mourn its final episodes, we can at least be excited about the new episodes we have now.

So, who is the actor who plays Coyote Bergstein in Grace and Frankie ?

But there’s more to their story — both women have families who are also dealing with this major change. As far as Frankie’s family, Coyote, the son that she and Sol adopted, is a charming guy who isn't exactly great at handling stress.

While Ethan is best known for his '90s movies, he hasn't gone a year without a project since 1993. Other than Grace and Frankie, he’s recently been in the series Sneaky Pete , as well as in Once Upon a Time, where he plays Greg Mendell. And although he was most popular in the '90s, he’s only 43-years-old, so he has many many years left in his career.

'90s teen heartthrob Ethan Embry is the man behind Coyote. Some might know him as Chevy Chase’s son, Rusty, in the Family Vacation movies, whereas others might remember him as Mark from Empire Records. Ethan is so lovable in every movie he’s in, and he brings that dorkish charm into playing the lead in Can’t Hardly Wait , another classic '90s film.

Coyote Bergstein, played by Ethan Embry in ‘Grace and Frankie,’ has some secrets.

Since Grace and Frankie is wrapping up its final season, we have many questions that we definitely want answered. And one of the biggest questions deals with Coyote and his romantic past with Grace’s daughter, Mallory. In the first season, we get to see how the families react to Sol and Robert coming out. We also learn that when they were teens, Coyote and Mallory slept together, which resulted in Mallory having an unwanted pregnancy and an abortion.

They drifted apart, but this new life as step-siblings brings them back together. We also find out that Coyote tried to stop Mallory from marrying his best friend, Mitch, and wanted her to marry him instead. He was in love with her for a long time and might still be, even though he has a new woman in his life. Now that Mallory is single, could she complicate things for Coyote’s relationship?

The other major plot point that revolves around Coyote is his addiction. He suffered for years from drug addiction, so it’s easy to forget that he’s also brilliant and scholarly. He was a professor, but presumably got fired for buying cocaine off a student, so after he went to rehab, he became a substitute teacher. This was all before we met him in Grace and Frankie, but of course, throughout the series, substances are still something he struggles with.

There are still more episodes of Grace and Frankie to be released, so many fans are hoping that we’ll get a bit more of Coyote and Mallory’s backstory — and maybe a happily ever after for the step-siblings? Stream Season 7 of Grace and Frankie on Netflix.