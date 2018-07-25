Hard to believe it's been 15 years since Freaky Friday was released in theaters, but the iconic Disney film is celebrating its anniversary on Aug. 6. The film catapulted Lindsay Lohan into teen stardom, and it was one of the few movie remakes to be just as good (if not a little better) than the original.

To celebrate the film now being old enough to drive (well, with a permit), here's what the cast of Freaky Friday has been up to for the past 15 years.

Lindsay Lohan (Anna)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

She might not have appeared in any major films since 2012's TV movie, Liz & Dick, but she's been busy with other businesses. She's currently the owner of Lohan Nightclub in Greece and recently shot a pilot for a reality show about her new life as a club owner. And if you're wondering how seriously she's taking her new role as a club owner, that answer is "very seriously." She recently threatened to fire employees at her club for not wearing matching shoes. Although Lindsay has reinvented herself abroad, most people in the States still remember her for her trashy history, which Lindsay thinks everyone should get over. “There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," she recently told Wendy Williams on her show. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things,” the star said. “I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not—it’s gone. It’s dead. And that’s the most important thing to me."

Jamie Lee Curtis (Tess)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

Now 59, Jamie Lee Curtis is still hard at work, appearing in TV shows like Scream Queens and New Girl. She's also returning to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the new Halloween movie. “Laurie Strode is the greatest part I’ll ever get to play," she said at this year's San Diego Comic Con. "The idea that ... when I was 19 years old on the streets of Los Angeles we made this movie … and now 40 years later we’re at Comic Con announcing a new movie in 2018, it is mind-blowing, and I am privileged.”

Chad Michael Murray (Jake)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

Fun fact: Lindsay's on-screen kiss with Chad was her first kiss ever. Aww! After playing Anna's hunky love interest, Chad went on to appear in all kinds of things, although most notably, One Tree Hill. He currently has two movies in production and recently appeared in the TV show Sun Records.

Mark Harmon (Ryan)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

He played Tess' fiancé in the movie, and apparently had himself frozen since then because he looks exactly the same. These days, Mark, who's now 66, is investigating crime cases as Leroy on NCIS.

Christina Vidal (Maddie)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

She played Anna's friend and bandmate who performed the iconic "Take Me Away." Cool fact: The role was initially offered to Kelly Osbourne, but she turned it down because she didn't want to star in a "children's movie." The part was then offered to Christina who snagged the role after only one audition. Since then, the 36-year-old has appeared in several TV shows, from Blue Bloods to Training Day. She's currently starring in Amazon's Sneaky Pete.

Ryan Malgarini (Harry)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

It's hard to believe, but the kid who played Anna's brother is now 26! He hasn't been too active since the movie, but according to his IMDb page, he's been appearing in small roles on TV shows like Fresh Off the Boat and Teen Wolf.

Julie Gonzalo (Stacey)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

She spent most of the early '00s playing the "pretty mean girl," in both Freaky Friday and A Cinderella Story. However, these days, the 36-year-old mostly appears in heartwarming Hallmark movies like Pumpkin Pie Wars and The Sweetest Heart.

Haley Hudson (Peg)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

She played Tess' other friend and bandmate and, according to Christina, was the only actress on the set who learned how to play guitar just for the movie. After Freaky Friday, she appeared in various TV shows and a horror movie franchise, The Pact. However, she hasn't appeared in anything since 2014, and the picture above is from 2013. With no social media presence, her current whereabouts are a mystery.

Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bates)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions

No teen movie is complete without a nerdy teacher, and Stephen has spent most of his career playing them (along with doctors and professors). He most recently was in The Goldbergs where he played (you guessed it) a principal.

Rosalind Chao (Pei-Pei)

Source: Getty Images, Casual Friday Productions