Fruitopia Was a Staple '90s Beverage — What Happened to It?

The recent bout of nostalgia has brought back many iconic pieces from our childhoods. More popular shows and movies from the '90s and early 2000s are being rebooted, including Gossip Girl, iCarly, and Spy Kids, but those haven't been the only things people have been itching to bring back from their childhood memories.

One piece of the past many have wished to bring back is the once-popular beverage, Fruitopia.