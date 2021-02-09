Millennials Rejoice! A New, Adult Version of 'iCarly' Is Coming Soon

iCarly aired from September of 2007 until late 2012, filming six seasons and a total of 97 episodes. During the show’s time on-air, a number of guest stars were featured on iCarly, including but not limited to Michelle Obama, Emma Stone, and One Direction, who appeared on Episode 2 of Season 6, “iGo One Direction.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of iCarly are currently available for streaming on Netflix, while the new reboot will debut on the upcoming streaming service Paramount+.