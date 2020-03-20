Why Drake Bell Has Taken a Hiatus From the English Language on Social Media

From awkwardly confronting Josh Peck for not getting a wedding invitation over social media, to changing his social media presence to Spanish, it seems like Drake Bell uses Twitter to do whatever the heck he wants these days... and we love that for him. He's definitely *finding a way* to stay relevant, and we're happy he's stuck around for so long. In the end, though, we're really jonesing for a reunion with Miranda Cosgrove and the whole gang. It would certainly bring 2020 up a notch in the best way possible.