Amanda Bynes Debuts Another Face Tattoo on Instagram

Former child star Amanda Bynes has been trying to keep it very low lately, living at her parents' house while putting her life together post-rehab. But while taking some time for herself, she shocked fans when she shared a rare selfie on her new Instagram account — debuting some face ink.

And, deciding that one tattoo on her face wasn't enough, the former Nickelodeon star added a tat on her forehead.

Check out Amanda Bynes' face tattoos.

On Dec. 30, the former child star posted a picture of her a slightly-lopsided heart tattooed on her cheek, which she captioned with an alien emoji. Amanda seemingly added to her tattoo collection and added a second heart above her eyebrow. She posed alongside her fiance Paul Michael and did not caption the photo. 