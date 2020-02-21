Amanda Bynes Is Engaged Now — Here’s Everyone She Dated Before Meeting Her Fiancé

After acting together in the show What I Like About You, Amanda and Nick started dating in 2003. Amanda was 17 years old and Nick was 24. They broke up sometime in 2004, but Amanda spoke highly of the relationship even after they had parted ways. In 2005, she spoke to CosmoGirl! about her relationships with Taran and Nick, saying: “I learned so much from both relationships. Both of them helped me to get to where I am today. The first one was there to sort of have a negative effect on me, and then my second one helped me get back to where I was."